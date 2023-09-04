The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday evening, Lake City City Council members will consider granting $60,000 to fund programs at Annie Mattox Park. The agenda item shows the funds will be for financial literacy, stem and other programs. They meet at 6:00 p.m.

The second public hearing to allow dogs in outdoor seating at restaurants and cafes is happening Wednesday evening for Ocala City Council members. People gave mixed reviews the last time council members discussed topic. The meeting starts at 5:30.

HBC Steve Spurrier is the guest speaker at this year’s ‘Empty Bowls’ event hosted by Bread of the Mighty food bank. The fundraising luncheon is Thursday morning starting at 11:30 at the Hilton UF Conference Center.

Gainesville city commissioners have their vote on raising certain GRU services during their Thursday meeting that starts at 10 a.m. If approved, it would increase electric and wastewater rates. GRU officials say it’s meant to reduce debt and improve their finances.

