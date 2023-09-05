Columbia County deputies identify 18-year-old homicide victim

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday released the name of the woman whose body was found in a field on Sunday near Ellisville.

Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Coyoete Turner, 18, was found near Southwest Haltiwanger Road around 11:30 a.m. Deputies are investigating the death as a homicide.

Next of kin notifications have been made.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “We will continue to work tirelessly until we are able to bring a successful closure to this case.”

Deputies ask anyone who may have seen Turner in the last week to contact Detective Truesdale at (386) 758-1375. You may also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County by calling (386) 754-7099 or making a report online at www.columbiacrimestoppers.net

