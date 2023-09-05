Disaster Resource Center opens, some comfort stations close

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Disaster Resource Center run by FEMA is opening at the Dixie County Public Library.

The center will be open Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Dixie County Emergency Management is distributing food, tarps and water today at the Roy Ward Little League Field until 8 p.m. This is the last day this site will be open.

Comfort stations at First District Community Center and Old Town School Board will also be closing tonight at 8 p.m. and not reopening.

The distribution sites at Salt Creek Pavilion and Jena Pentecostal Church will continue to be available.

DCF’s Family Resource Center is set up at the Old Town Career Source building and will assist families with submitting their replacement stamps, providing resource information, and applying for any of the DCF Public Assistance programs. The will be there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

