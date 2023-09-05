Dixie County residents line up to receive assistance at FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - As schools re-open in Dixie County, residents are still seeking assistance in their recovery.

Dan Ellison of Horseshoe Beach is one of many people in Dixie County who lined up to receive assistance from FEMA at a Disaster Recovery Center.

The Center is open at the Dixie County Library Monday-Sunday from 9a-8p.

“Our house,” said Ellison, “the foundation is washed out and we lost our business. We had a big shrimp business, it wiped it completely out...We’re going to get by.”

Ellison told me he was unsure of what steps to take next, so he came to visit the center.

Residents can apply for disaster loans and other forms of financial assistance, as well as receive help with next steps like Dan did.

“They’re asking you questions about what type of damage,” said Jenn Rook, “if you’ve had any of it worked on yet. Just to provide proof of receipts and banking information so that they can help you out.”

Rook said she came to the center seeking to replace her lost food and help with damage to her property.

“I had five trees that fell,” said Deon Rutledge of Cross City. “I had one hanging over the house and I don’t have the funds or the needs to remove the tree and I need to have it moved for the safety of my children.”

Rutledge said he was able to receive assistance from FEMA.

The Salvation Army was also on site, providing hot meals and boxed lunches.

“To make sure that others are taken care of,” said Thomas Reschmond, who is the commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Bradenton. “I’ve left my family back in Bradenton to be here not as a sacrifice, but as a service. To be able to be here to help folks make it through this, and they will.”

Reschmond told me the Salvation Army has served more than 26,000 meals in Dixie County in the days following the storm.

“It’s gotten to the point now where we’re seeing they need food replaced,” said Reschmond, “they need clothing items replaced. Things that are lost in the storm and the flood. A lot of agencies are coming together along with the Salvation Army to try and help meet those needs.”

Many at the site shared his belief that people in the area will bounce back stronger.

“A lot of people have lost everything and to see that so many others are giving selflessly to help has been really,” said Rook, “really heartwarming.”

FEMA officials say they will open more Disaster Recovery Centers in the coming days and they will be open until further notice.

