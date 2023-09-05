Dog falls 50 feet from trail known as Stairway to Heaven while hiking with owner, officials say

A hiker and her dog were rescued from an off-limits trail Monday evening, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Caelan Hughes, KHNL and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A hiker and her dog were rescued from an off-limits Kaneohe trail Monday evening.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, rescuers received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. for a dog that fell off from the Haiku Stairs, also known as the Stairway to Heaven hiking trail.

First responders began their search efforts on the ground and air with a rescue helicopter.

Officials said it was reported that a 55-pound dog was hiking with its female handler before the animal fell about 50 feet.

The dog’s handler descended off the trail and stayed at her dog’s side until help arrived.

Thanks to the hiker’s cell phone, rescuers said they were able to track her location.

Crews found the hiker and animal near a waterfall. They first secured the dog in a harness and airlifted them both to safety by about 6:30 p.m.

First responders didn’t immediately release the condition of the dog but said no serious injuries were reported in the rescue.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015....
US moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh lawyer ‘very optimistic’ client will receive new trial amid jury tampering allegations
Three bystanders and two Bradford County Sheriff's officers responded to the scene.
Two elderly women rescued from single-car crash into retention pond