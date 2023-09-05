‘Everybody’s in trouble’: Saltwater intrusion in Cedar Key impacts restaurants

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Clean up efforts in the areas hardest hit by Idalia have a long way to go, and now saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico is possibly putting Cedar Key under a boil water notice.

Residents say this may impact tourism and delay the cleanup for the area. Water and sewer officials believe Idalia’s storm surge may have gotten into their water supply.

“I know 2nd Street Cafe they gave out free food and they said the only thing that’s keeping them from opening is the water,” shared resident, Donna Tanck. “Once the saltwater gets out, they can open.”

Volunteers with the Church of Christ in Cedar Key left packs of bottled water for those who need it. Business owners say they’re ready to open their doors despite the changes they will have to face.

“I think we’re maybe going to be setback a day or so while we figure out how we do the procedure,” shared Island Hotel and Restaurant owner, Andy Bair.

Bair says they have gone through this situation before. He hopes the advisory is lifted soon.

“If we can just serve canned drinks and beer and wine at least we got the beverages taken care of and bottled water,” shared Bair. “Everybody’s in trouble out there. Nobody’s even close to getting open.”

Water technicians told TV20 they are asking state officials for emergency funds to fix the intrusion.

