High Springs boil water notice in effect, not storm related

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A boil water notice is going into effect in High Springs--but not due to Hurricane Idalia.

A contractor hit a main water line this afternoon, cutting off water to city residents.

City officials say when the water pressure is restored, residents should boil their water until told otherwise.

Residents using a private well should disregard this information.

