High Springs boil water notice in effect, not storm related
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A boil water notice is going into effect in High Springs--but not due to Hurricane Idalia.
A contractor hit a main water line this afternoon, cutting off water to city residents.
City officials say when the water pressure is restored, residents should boil their water until told otherwise.
Residents using a private well should disregard this information.
