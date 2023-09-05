High Springs boil water notice in effect, not storm related

A contractor hit a main water line this afternoon, cutting off water to city residents.
A contractor hit a main water line this afternoon, cutting off water to city residents.(High Springs Fire Department Facebook)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A boil water notice is going into effect in High Springs--but not due to Hurricane Idalia.

A contractor hit a main water line this afternoon, cutting off water to city residents.

City officials say when the water pressure is restored, residents should boil their water until told otherwise.

Residents using a private well should disregard this information.

