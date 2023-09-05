HOMETOWN HERO: Jeffrey Phillips is helping people get a better nights rest

Phillips is involved with Inspire Medical Systems
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Medicine was always a thing that I loved from a young age”, That interest in the medical field led Jeffrey Phillips to be an ear nose, and throat surgeon and sleep medicine specialist.

During residency, Phillips said he fell in love with sleep apnea research because he saw a great need for patients.

“It has become such a major medical issue that is affecting so many ppl in different ways. Heart disease, dementia, neurological disease, metabolic disease. People give up so easily on CPAP and they just go untreated,” said Phillips.

He got involved with Inspire Medical Systems, which offers an implant device for sleep apnea.

It is designed as an alternative to a CPAP machine and for people who don’t want to use a mask or hose during the night.

“They just wait to go to sleep and then they turn on their device and it stimulates their tongue to move forward. When they wake up, they feel rested and can turn off their device” said Phillips.

Phillips was one of the first surgeons in Florida to implant the device and has now performed over 160 surgeries.

“I’m excited to be a part of something that can reach patients that aren’t otherwise treated. Only 50-55% of patients can tolerate CPAP, so to have something that’s another option is a major impact that I can make in health for a lot of people” said Phillips.

