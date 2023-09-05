Levy County will send pick-up crews for debris

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County officials say not all storm debris should be lumped into one pile as they send out pick-up crews on September 5th.

They’re asking residents in coastal areas to leave their construction debris, destroyed appliances, and biodegradable trash in three separate piles close to the road to be picked up.

Everyone else can leave only vegetation for pick up.

Anyone who needs help through this can call the crisis clean-up hotline until September 15th.

The number for the hotline is 1-800-451-1954.

You can also visit the website, HERE.

