MSCO: Hernando man arrested for sex crimes against multiple children

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Hernando was arrested Thursday on felony warrants for multiple counts of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, tampering with a witness, and human trafficking.

On Aug. 4, Anthony Outar, 62, was arrested after a victim disclosed to the Major Crimes Unit that they had been sexually assaulted by Outar the day before.

In the interview, the victim said that Outar had taken them to an abandoned house, forcefully removed her clothing, and sexually battered her. The victim stated that Outar handed her $100 and a phone charge after the incident and instructed her not to tell anyone about what happened.

Following the arrest, the unit was made aware of three additional victims who came forward about being sexually battered by Outar. The victims had similar stories about Outar’s abuse, which occurred on multiple occasions.

The incidents occurred in his vehicle, abandoned homes and other places where he had an opportunity to be alone with the victims.

Officers say that on several occasions Outar would buy items for the victims to attempt to dissuade them from telling anyone about the abuse. On one occurrence, Outar threatened one of the victims with claims that a gang member “would shoot up her house and come after her if she said anything.”

Outar is being held without bond at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of Sexual Battery on a Victim younger than 12 Years of Age; two counts each of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a Victim younger than 12 Years of Age, Sexual Battery on a Victim older than 12 but younger than 18 Years of Age, and Tampering with a Witness; and one count each of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a Victim older than 12 but younger than 16 Years of Age and Human Trafficking for Commercial Sexual Activity.

Due to the nature of these crimes and the numerous victims that have come forward, it is believed that there may be other victims out there who were victimized by Outar. MSCO asks that anyone who may have information about victims of Anthony Outar, or was a victim, to contact Dectivite Caitlin Hartigan at (352)368-3535.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.