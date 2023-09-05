Ocala man crashes into concrete pole during high-speed chase

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested on many felony charges after leading Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies say they began looking for John Gaulke, 22, after someone reported that he was “on drugs and acting crazy.” Deputies went to Gaulke’s mother’s home to find him. She explained that he had shown up high on drugs and kicked and punched walls. He left in a car she believed to be stolen.

Deputies spotted the vehicle headed north on South Pine Avenue. The Gaulke ran a red light and deputies began pursuing him as he sped away.

He turned onto Southwest 17th Street and shut off all of his lights. Deputies drove toward him in the dark and Gaulke quickly turned back on his lights and sped away.

He attempted to turn onto Southwest College Road, but lost control, crashing into a concrete pole. Gaulke then jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run.

He then turned around and raised his arms with closed fists. He resisted the deputy trying to detain him and reached under his shirt.

The deputy took him to the ground and gained control. Gaulke was wearing a tactical vest and had brass knuckles in a pocket.

While being treated, he spit in a Marion County Fire Rescue medic’s face.

Gaulke was charged with fleeing, grand theft, battery on a first responder, aggravated assault on a first responder, hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, and operating a vehicle without a license. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $22,000 bond.

