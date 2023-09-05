P.K. Yonge ranked No. 1 public school in region, U.S. News and World Report

UF-affiliated high school P.K Yonge ranks No. 1 in the region.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - P.K. Yonge is the top public high school in North Central Florida according to the annual rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report.

The development research school associated with UF placed No. 38 in the state and No. 573 in the nation.

TRENDING: High Springs boil water notice in effect, not storm related

Other schools in the state’s top 200 include Buchholz, Belmont Academy, Eastside, Gainesville and Q.I Roberts.

