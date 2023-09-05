State opens insurance payment centers for residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has opened payment centers in Levy and Taylor counties for residents to receive money and file claims following Hurricane Idalia.

The state Department of Financial Services deployed the centers on Tuesday for insurance carriers to meet with residents to assist in filing claims and receiving payouts. Both locations will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Levy County center is located at the Suwannee River Fair, 17851 90 Avenue, Fanning Springs, the location will stay open through Wednesday. The Taylor County center is located in the Winn-Dixie Parking Lot, 2057 S. Byron Butler Parkway, SUITE 1, Perry, the location will remain open indefinitely.

Residents from any county impacted by the storm can travel to the two centers. Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:

A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID).

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation.

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Idalia.

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

Anyone in need of help filing a claim can visit MyFloridaCFO.com/Division/Consumers/NeedOurHelp or email the Department at Consumer.Services@MyFloridaCFO.com.

Church of Christ in Cedar Key is giving bottled water packs.

