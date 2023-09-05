State opens insurance payment centers for residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia cleanup in Cedar Key | Florida Department of Financial Services logo
Florida Department of Financial Services opens payment centers in Levy and Taylor counties(WCJB, FDS)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has opened payment centers in Levy and Taylor counties for residents to receive money and file claims following Hurricane Idalia.

The state Department of Financial Services deployed the centers on Tuesday for insurance carriers to meet with residents to assist in filing claims and receiving payouts. Both locations will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Levy County center is located at the Suwannee River Fair, 17851 90 Avenue, Fanning Springs, the location will stay open through Wednesday. The Taylor County center is located in the Winn-Dixie Parking Lot, 2057 S. Byron Butler Parkway, SUITE 1, Perry, the location will remain open indefinitely.

RELATED: Damage from Hurricane Idalia? How to apply for FEMA assistance.

Residents from any county impacted by the storm can travel to the two centers. Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:

  • A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID).
  • Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation.
  • Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Idalia.
  • Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

Anyone in need of help filing a claim can visit MyFloridaCFO.com/Division/Consumers/NeedOurHelp or email the Department at Consumer.Services@MyFloridaCFO.com.

RELATED: ‘Everybody’s in trouble’: Saltwater intrusion in Cedar Key impacts restaurants

Church of Christ in Cedar Key is giving bottled water packs.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville

Latest News

Marion County Jail booking photo for John Gaulke, 22, accused of leading deputies on a...
Ocala man crashes into concrete poll during high-speed chase
Church of Christ in Cedar Key is giving out packs of water.
‘Everybody’s in trouble’: Saltwater intrusion in Cedar Key impacts restaurants
Florida congressional districts before (right) and after (left) redistricting
Judge rules North Florida congressional redistricting unconstitutional
HOMETOWN HERO: Jeffrey Phillips is helping people get a better nights rest
HOMETOWN HERO: Jeffrey Phillips is helping people get a better nights rest