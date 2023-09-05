Third Republican files for State House District 22 Seat

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A new candidate has filed to run for a soon-to-be-open state house seat.

Former Levy County Commissioner Chad Johnson is the third Republican to file for the State House District 22 Seat.

Johnson is a professional auctioneer.

So far he is running against Raemi Eagle-Glenn and Robert Woody.

No Democrats have yet filed for the seat.

Current state representative Chuck Clemons is term-limited.

