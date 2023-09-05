Third Republican files for State House District 22 Seat
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A new candidate has filed to run for a soon-to-be-open state house seat.
Former Levy County Commissioner Chad Johnson is the third Republican to file for the State House District 22 Seat.
Johnson is a professional auctioneer.
So far he is running against Raemi Eagle-Glenn and Robert Woody.
No Democrats have yet filed for the seat.
Current state representative Chuck Clemons is term-limited.
TRENDING: ‘It was pretty sad:’ Anthem Church members spend Labor Day cleaning up Steinhatchee after Hurricane Idalia left extreme damage
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.