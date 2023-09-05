Two elderly women rescued from single-car crash into retention pond

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two elderly women were rescued from a single-vehicle car crash into a retention pond on Tuesday.

The women, Delma Crawford and Deborah Sapp, both 81, were exiting the drive-thru of the Sonic Restaurant located at 825 N Temple Avenue.

Crawford inadvertently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, causing the car to launch through a chain link fence into nearly three feet of water in the retention pond next to the restaurant.

Corbett Rhoden, who was eating lunch at the time, Sonic employee William Lusignan, and Kenneth Lowe, another bystander witnessed the crash.

The three jumped into the water to assist in rescuing the women from the pond.

Bradford County Sheriff’s officers Shaun Burgin and Michael Heeder arrived on the scene and were able to rescue the women from the pond, and carried them to picnic tables where the women were checked for injuries as other Starke and Bradford emergency responders arrived.

Crawford and Sapp were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, and no one else was injured.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.