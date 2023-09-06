ACPS school board members request in-person meetings for LGBTQ+ guide clarity

They are requesting in-person community meetings moving forward so that the board and the public are on the same page.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county public school staffers aren’t done working on the district’s l-g-b-t-q guide.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting, some members said the consequences for teachers or staff who may violate rules set in the guide are not clear.

“I feel like we’ve had board meetings and community can come and give input via phone or in person. I agree i think it’s critical that it’s in the school and teachers, staff, and children understand how we’re proceeding.”

Kay Abbitt, SBAC board member, district 5

No deadline is set to finalize the guide, but the superintendent says they should finish as soon as possible.

Board members will review a new draft once staff adds their critiques.

