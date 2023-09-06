ACPS school board members request in-person meetings for LGBTQ+ guide clarity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county public school staffers aren’t done working on the district’s l-g-b-t-q guide.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting, some members said the consequences for teachers or staff who may violate rules set in the guide are not clear.

They are requesting in-person community meetings moving forward so that the board and the public are on the same page.

“I feel like we’ve had board meetings and community can come and give input via phone or in person. I agree i think it’s critical that it’s in the school and teachers, staff, and children understand how we’re proceeding.”

No deadline is set to finalize the guide, but the superintendent says they should finish as soon as possible.

Board members will review a new draft once staff adds their critiques.

TRENDING STORY:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.