Columbia County taskforce arrests 10 during drug busts

Top Row from Left: Canto, Vilardi, Owens, Morper | Bottom Row from Left: Haynes, Mason, Kirk,...
Top Row from Left: Canto, Vilardi, Owens, Morper | Bottom Row from Left: Haynes, Mason, Kirk, Higgs Jr.(CCSO, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A multi-agency task force arrested ten people during two separate raids on Thursday in Columbia County.

The task force, consisting of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department, as well as state and federal partners, executed search warrants at two locations.

Officers searched 511 NE Palm Drive in Lake City and arrested Cecilia Mason, Shannon Haynes, Marshall Morper, Mark Owens, and John Higgs Jr.

TRENDING: ‘This will keep us up at night’: Neighborhood left shaken after body found near Lake City

Officers also searched 299 NW Lake City Avenue, Building 193 Apartment #102 and arrested Jerry Kirk, Anthony Vilardi, and Julia Canto. They also arrested Lauren Bradford and Chad Smiley on unrelated arrest warrants.

“I want to thank our vigilant citizens who partnered with law enforcement to provide information on these cases,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “When our citizens work with us, it often times leads to a quicker resolution. We will continue to be proactive in investigating and shutting down illegal drug activity in our community.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Suwannee Valley Electric Coop customer base up to 80% restored after Idalia outages
Suwannee Valley Electric Coop customer base up to 80% restored after Idalia outages
Many crew members say this is the worst damage they have ever seen.
Suwannee Valley Electric Coop customer base up to 80% restored after Idalia outages
If you are looking for something new to take to your tailgate party this weekend, the search is...
Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Salsa
If you are looking for something new to take to your tailgate party this weekend, the search is...
Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Salsa