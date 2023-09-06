Columbia County taskforce arrests 10 during drug busts

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A multi-agency task force arrested ten people during two separate raids on Thursday in Columbia County.

The task force, consisting of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department, as well as state and federal partners, executed search warrants at two locations.

Officers searched 511 NE Palm Drive in Lake City and arrested Cecilia Mason, Shannon Haynes, Marshall Morper, Mark Owens, and John Higgs Jr.

Officers also searched 299 NW Lake City Avenue, Building 193 Apartment #102 and arrested Jerry Kirk, Anthony Vilardi, and Julia Canto. They also arrested Lauren Bradford and Chad Smiley on unrelated arrest warrants.

“I want to thank our vigilant citizens who partnered with law enforcement to provide information on these cases,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “When our citizens work with us, it often times leads to a quicker resolution. We will continue to be proactive in investigating and shutting down illegal drug activity in our community.”

