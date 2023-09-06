Dogs maul man in Fanning Springs, animals not in custody

Dog Attack (gfx)
Dog Attack (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustrations are rising in Fanning Springs after a man was mauled by multiple dogs near Ft. Fanning on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded to the dog attack which resulted in a man being taken to UF Health Shands Hospital with traumatic injuries.

Fanning Springs city officials say the attack occurred on Lake Avenue. The victim was taken up the road to a gas station and Levy County Fire Rescue crews then took him to the hospital.

Gilchrist County Animal Control says they were called by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office to respond around 2:20 p.m. They did not take custody of the dogs because they did not have jurisdiction in the city.

City officials expressed frustration with the situation and the sheriff’s office for not taking the animals. Officials say this is not the first time the same dogs have threatened people in the area.

