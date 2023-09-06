FEMA officials set up additional assistance centers

They are assisting those recovering from Idalia
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WCJB) - Officials with FEMA are setting up shop across North Central Florida for people to apply for assistance following Idalia.

Levy County: Cedar Key Fire Station parking lot, 489 1st St., Cedar Key, FL 32625, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Fri, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat-Sun

Suwannee County: Agricultural Coliseum Exhibition Building 2, 1302 SW 11 St., Live Oak, FL 32064, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat-Sun

Suwannee County: Dowling Park Church, 23500 County Road 250, Live Oak, FL 32060, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat-Sun

Taylor County: Winn-Dixie parking lot, 2057 S. Byron Parkway, Perry, FL 32348, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Su

