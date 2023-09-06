Florida Supreme Court hears death penalty appeal over 2017 police murders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a death penalty direct appeal by Everett Miller, convicted of the 2017 murders of two Kissimmee police officers.

A jury last year unanimously recommended Miller receive the death penalty for the killings of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard. According to prosecutors, Miller shot the officers in their heads, before moving both bodies and shooting them again in the face.

Attorney George Burden is representing Miller during his automatic death penalty appeal. Burden says there is no doubt about his client’s guilt. However, he says the killings were not premeditated. Burden says PTSD from serving in the Marines and other untreated mental health issues helped lead to the killings.

“This is a tragic first-degree murder, where the system failed everybody. The system failed Mr. Miller. The system failed these officers”, said Burden. “He felt threatened. He was paranoid. He wasn’t taking meds anymore. He was unshaven, unshowered, wearing the same clothes every day, like somebody who is mentally ill.”

Representing the state of Florida, attorney Patrick Bobek says Miller initiated contact with the deceased officers, with the goal of killing them.

“These were execution-style killings. Both officers were shot in the back or the side of the head. They never even got a chance to unclip their guns from their belts,” said Bobek. “The evidence doesn’t show that he was scared of police. The evidence shows that he hated them, and he wanted to strike back. He kept saying he wasn’t going to be a statistic. He said if they came for him, he was ready.”

Every person sentenced to death receives an automatic direct appeal to the Supreme Court. There is no timetable for when the court will make its ruling.

