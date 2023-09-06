Florida Supreme Court hears death penalty appeal over 2017 police murders

The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a death penalty direct appeal by Everett Miller, convicted of the 2017 murders of two Kissimmee police officers.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a death penalty direct appeal by Everett Miller, convicted of the 2017 murders of two Kissimmee police officers.

A jury last year unanimously recommended Miller receive the death penalty for the killings of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard. According to prosecutors, Miller shot the officers in their heads, before moving both bodies and shooting them again in the face.

Attorney George Burden is representing Miller during his automatic death penalty appeal. Burden says there is no doubt about his client’s guilt. However, he says the killings were not premeditated. Burden says PTSD from serving in the Marines and other untreated mental health issues helped lead to the killings.

TRENDING: How to help: Where to donate to support Hurricane Idalia survivors

“This is a tragic first-degree murder, where the system failed everybody. The system failed Mr. Miller. The system failed these officers”, said Burden. “He felt threatened. He was paranoid. He wasn’t taking meds anymore. He was unshaven, unshowered, wearing the same clothes every day, like somebody who is mentally ill.”

Representing the state of Florida, attorney Patrick Bobek says Miller initiated contact with the deceased officers, with the goal of killing them.

“These were execution-style killings. Both officers were shot in the back or the side of the head. They never even got a chance to unclip their guns from their belts,” said Bobek. “The evidence doesn’t show that he was scared of police. The evidence shows that he hated them, and he wanted to strike back. He kept saying he wasn’t going to be a statistic. He said if they came for him, he was ready.”

Every person sentenced to death receives an automatic direct appeal to the Supreme Court. There is no timetable for when the court will make its ruling.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Central Florida Community Action Agency offers to pay GRU customers' bills
Organization pays utility bills for GRU customers in need, Ocala residents next
The town’s fire department has turned into a donation site for residents to pick up supplies,...
Volunteers work at distribution site to help Horseshoe Beach residents
Structural damages in Steinhatchee after Hurricane Idalia.
Florida’s insurance crisis evident after Hurricane Idalia
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to live up to the title of the Horse Capitol of...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office teases new mounted unit
Marion County leaders honored a volunteer fire chief’s 51 years of service as he retires from...
Volunteer fire chief retires in Marion County after 51 years of service