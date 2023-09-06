Florida’s insurance crisis evident after Hurricane Idalia

Structural damages in Steinhatchee after Hurricane Idalia.
Structural damages in Steinhatchee after Hurricane Idalia.(Wctv)
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Fla. (WCJB) - Damage from Hurricane Idalia is costing insurance companies nearly $98 million as more than 8,500 people file claims on their homes. But that number only reflects people who have property insurance.

“It’s stressful, but what do you do?” Bruce Newcomer said.

Newcomer wasn’t one of those people because he didn’t have insurance. He dropped the policy for his home in Madison on July 24 after his company raised his rates.

“We debated it and it was like ‘Well, we have to eat,’ and bills and all that stuff,” Newcomer said.

Now, even more bills are piling up like the debris in his yard.

“When we had the trees removed so we could get a tarp before there’s more rain, it took our last $2,000. I told my wife we had $50 to our name,” Newcomer said.

Even with the damage left behind, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a conference before Idalia made landfall that there is light at the end of the tunnel. New insurance companies are coming to Florida for the first time in years, which he credits to new state laws.

TRENDING: Suwannee Valley Electric Coop customer base up to 80% restored after Idalia outages

“Obviously, I wouldn’t want a storm. That would’ve been better for us for sure to not have a storm,” DeSantis said during a news conference at the Florida Emergency Operations Center. “But I think how the people have gotten into the market will be able to respond to this storm will likely be more feasible, and sustainable prior to our reforms.”

The state’s Citizens Property Insurance Company is now the largest property insurer in Florida as many companies leave.

Newcomer is encouraging people across the state to consider all their options before going without.

“This time we’re going to make sure we get it and keep it,” Newcomer said.

Citizens has nearly 1.4 million policies, with nearly 9,000 added last week. Private insurance companies were approved last week to take over about 200,000 policies from Citizens.

Under the new laws, Citizens customers must accept officers from private insurers if the price is within 20% of Citizens premiums.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Central Florida Community Action Agency offers to pay GRU customers' bills
Organization pays utility bills for GRU customers in need, Ocala residents next
The town’s fire department has turned into a donation site for residents to pick up supplies,...
Volunteers work at distribution site to help Horseshoe Beach residents
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to live up to the title of the Horse Capitol of...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office teases new mounted unit
Marion County leaders honored a volunteer fire chief’s 51 years of service as he retires from...
Volunteer fire chief retires in Marion County after 51 years of service