How to help: Where to donate to support Hurricane Idalia survivors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - The recovery effort is underway in the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia. Below are some of the organizations working to help in the effort.

Be careful when donating. Unfortunately, sometimes scammers can prey on charitable hearts during times of disaster. You can check the legitimacy of the organization you’re donating to with tips from the Federal Trade Commission. And Charity Navigator and GuideStar also can provide information on nonprofits before you send out your funds.

You can donate to the following organizations:

Salvation Army: Click here to donate.

American Red Cross: Click here to donate.

United Way: Click here to donate.

United Way of Suwannee Valley: Click here to donate.

United Way of the Big Bend: Click here to donate.

Florida Disaster Fund: Click here to donate.

GoFundMe: Click here to donate.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend: Click here to donate.

CARE: Click here to donate.

Mercy Chefs: Click here to donate.

Save the Children: Click here to donate.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue: Click here to donate.

Global Giving: Click here to donate.

Project HOPE. Click here to donate.

