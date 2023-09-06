How to help: Where to donate to support Hurricane Idalia survivors

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin)(Daniel Kozin | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - The recovery effort is underway in the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia. Below are some of the organizations working to help in the effort.

Be careful when donating. Unfortunately, sometimes scammers can prey on charitable hearts during times of disaster. You can check the legitimacy of the organization you’re donating to with tips from the Federal Trade Commission. And Charity Navigator and GuideStar also can provide information on nonprofits before you send out your funds.

You can donate to the following organizations:

  • Salvation Army: Click here to donate.
  • American Red Cross: Click here to donate.
  • United Way: Click here to donate.
  • United Way of Suwannee Valley: Click here to donate.
  • United Way of the Big Bend: Click here to donate.
  • Florida Disaster Fund: Click here to donate.
  • GoFundMe: Click here to donate.
  • Second Harvest of the Big Bend: Click here to donate.
  • CARE: Click here to donate.
  • Mercy Chefs: Click here to donate.
  • Save the Children: Click here to donate.
  • Big Dog Ranch Rescue: Click here to donate.
  • Global Giving: Click here to donate.
  • Project HOPE. Click here to donate.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

After 51 years of service, Volunteer Chief Ronald Replogle has retired from being an active...
Volunteer fire chief retires in Marion County after 51 years of service
Marion County Sheriff's Office posts video teasing its new mounted unit in training
Marion County Sheriff’s Office teases new mounted unit
FEMA is offering support to NCFL residents affected by Hurricane Idalia, with more disaster...
FEMA officials set up additional assistance centers
Florida congressional districts before (right) and after (left) redistricting
North Florida congressional redistricting appeal could be fast tracked