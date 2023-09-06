Hurricane causes Demiah Appling murder case hearing to be rescheduled

The State Attorney for Dixie County says there is not sufficient evidence to charge the minor with first-degree murder(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Court officials in Dixie County say a pre-trial hearing connected with the Demiah Appling murder case has been rescheduled due to Hurricane Idalia.

Keith Anderson was 15 years old when arrested in January on the charge of tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town.

He was previously booked on additional charges of aggravated child abuse, kidnapping, and unlawful use of a two-way device. The prosecutor has not taken actions on those charges.

He was scheduled to go before a judge Wednesday afternoon in Cross City but court dates have been suspended until Sept. 11 due to Hurricane Idalia.

Demiah went missing in October of last year. She was found dead in December.

Prosecutors say the main defendant Waymore Gerhardt shot Demiah in the head on Oct. 16. Her body was found two months later in Gilchrist County.

Another pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 27 in the case against the man accused of killing Demiah Appling, 14 of Old Town

