Tropical Storm Lee was upgraded to a Hurricane with winds of 75 mph at 5:00 pm by the National Hurricane Center. Lee is expected to rapidly strengthen into a Cat 3 storm by Friday. The NHC Forecast keeps Lee moving NW towards or just north of the Lesser Antilles by this weekend.

Throughout next week as Hurricane Lee intensifies and approaches the Western Atlantic, large swells are anticipated to affect the entire East Coast from Florida to New England.

Hazardous surf conditions with dangerous Rip Currents are likely along the Florida East Coast. Higher-than-average high tides and coastal beach erosion could also be an issue.

Hurricane Lee will need to be monitored going forward due to the uncertainty in the forecast track beyond five days.

