Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez visits several North Central Florida schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the first day back to class after the storm, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez visited several North Central Florida schools Tuesday.

She was joined by State Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr as she made her way to schools in Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy counties.

They surveyed the damage and talked with teachers and students about the storms.

The pair previously toured Suwannee County schools shortly after the storm. They go back to class on Thursday.

