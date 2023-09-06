Low-income home energy assistance program event in Gainesville and Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People with the Central Florida Community Action Agency are helping people pay their electric bills.

The low-income home energy assistance program event takes place today in Gainesville. This comes before city leaders have to vote on raising GRU rates. The event is meant to assist people who pay a lot for home energy.

This includes cooling bills, current or past due, utilities that could be disconnected soon due to nonpayment, and deposits for beginning utility services.

Gainesville City Commissioners will vote on raising certain GRU services at their meeting tomorrow at 10 a.m. If approved, it would increase electric and wastewater rates.

CFCAA officials will take care of the first 150 customers who have hard copies of the required documents. Those documents include photo IDs, birth certificates, two most recent itemized electric bills, social security cards, valid leases, and more detailed documents.

The event takes place today at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center in Gainesville starting at noon to 4 p.m.

Ocala residents have the same opportunity on September 25th at the Ed Croskey Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit their website or Facebook page.

