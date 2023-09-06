Marion County Sheriff’s Office teases new mounted unit

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to live up to the title of the Horse Capitol of the World by announcing a new mounted unit.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office released a video on Facebook teasing the new unit. The post stated, “MCSO’s new Mounted Unit is working to complete their training and we are so excited to introduce them to you once they are ready!”

During a sitdown interview with TV20 in April, Sheriff Billy Woods expressed his desire for a mounted unit.

“I want that particular community that they can relate to this law enforcement, okay,” Woods told TV20 in April. “A mounted unit will be present out there for it, not just for their safety, but for whatever event they have. We can use them for if we have riots, crowd control and also if we have to go out into the national forest to look for people.”

