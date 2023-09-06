Marion County Sheriff’s Office teases new mounted unit

Marion County Sheriff's Office posts video teasing its new mounted unit in training
Marion County Sheriff's Office posts video teasing its new mounted unit in training(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to live up to the title of the Horse Capitol of the World by announcing a new mounted unit.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office released a video on Facebook teasing the new unit. The post stated, “MCSO’s new Mounted Unit is working to complete their training and we are so excited to introduce them to you once they are ready!”

During a sitdown interview with TV20 in April, Sheriff Billy Woods expressed his desire for a mounted unit.

“I want that particular community that they can relate to this law enforcement, okay,” Woods told TV20 in April. “A mounted unit will be present out there for it, not just for their safety, but for whatever event they have. We can use them for if we have riots, crowd control and also if we have to go out into the national forest to look for people.”

RELATED: Sheriff Woods explains why he feels called to lead the Marion County Sheriff’s Office

MCSO Billy Woods sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio for a “Local Leaders” segment

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Taylor County sustained flooding and other widespread damage in Hurricane Idalia.
Florida, other states fight change to flood insurance rating system
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a treasure with deep roots in...
North Central Florida Treasures: Naples or Napoleon Cloth
On this week’s Horse Capital TV, we’ll tell you about the horse sanctuary that’s saving equine...
Horse Capital TV highlights Beauty’s Haven Farm and Equine Rescue
CFCAA officials will take care of the first 150 customers who have hard copies of the required...
Low-income home energy assistance program event in Gainesville and Ocala