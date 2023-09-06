North Central Florida Treasures: Naples or Napoleon Cloth

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a treasure with deep roots in historical value, this linen is believed to come from Napoleon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a treasure with deep roots in historical value, this linen is believed to come from the Napoleon Bonaparte Family.

This 200 year-old cloth is verified by The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts that this linen was made between 1805-1814, backed by circumstantial evidence that this could be in fact made for and once owned by the Bonaparte family. In the middle of the linen their is a crown image, located on this linen in the upper corner of the sheet is the crown above the letter " N " which is believed to stand for Napoleon.

The only stance against the linen not belonging to the Bonaparte family is that the “N” could stand for Naples, Italy. We currently do not know the value of this piece but will soon know and update the value after auction.

