North Central Florida Treasures: Naples or Napoleon Cloth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a treasure with deep roots in historical value, this linen is believed to come from the Napoleon Bonaparte Family.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Telegraph

This 200 year-old cloth is verified by The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts that this linen was made between 1805-1814, backed by circumstantial evidence that this could be in fact made for and once owned by the Bonaparte family. In the middle of the linen their is a crown image, located on this linen in the upper corner of the sheet is the crown above the letter " N " which is believed to stand for Napoleon.

The only stance against the linen not belonging to the Bonaparte family is that the “N” could stand for Naples, Italy. We currently do not know the value of this piece but will soon know and update the value after auction.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.