Organization pays utility bills for GRU customers in need, Ocala residents next

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People with the Central Florida Community Action Agency helped Gainesville residents people pay their electric bills. Residents in other parts of North Central Florida will get a similar opportunity.

The low-income home energy assistance program event took place on Wednesday in Gainesville. This comes before city leaders have to vote on raising GRU rates. The event is meant to assist people who pay a lot for home energy.

This includes cooling bills, current or past due, utilities that could be disconnected soon due to nonpayment, and deposits for beginning utility services.

“It’s nice to see all these beautiful, wonderful people showed up to get some help,” said resident Michael Arthur McCray. “And thanks to GRU and all the people that come to help people like myself.”

Gainesville City Commissioners will vote on raising certain GRU services at their meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. If approved, it would increase electric and wastewater rates.

CFCAA officials will take care of the first 150 customers who have hard copies of the required documents. Those documents include photo IDs, birth certificates, two most recent itemized electric bills, social security cards, valid leases, and more detailed documents.

“They have a multisector multi-county operations so no this is not the only county, they have several counties,” explained Yvette Carter, director of government affairs & community relations for GRU. “We are proud to be partnering with them, but there are several other utilities throughout our region that partners with them as well.”

Ocala residents have the same opportunity on September 25th at the Ed Croskey Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit their website or Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.