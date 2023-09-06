Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Salsa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Few moments in life can compare to that first bite of the perfect salsa. You want a balance of flavors that linger on the palate and have you asking for a second bite. That is the best way to explain this recipe.
Serve with tortilla chips or use as a topping for chicken or fish. If you want it sweeter you can add a touch of honey and use with cinnamon tortilla chips. Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, diced
- ¾ cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
- 1 lime, juiced (at least 2 to 3 tablespoons to taste)
- ½ red onion, diced small
- Salt to taste and black ground pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Put all ingredients in a bowl and carefully mix together.
2. Add salt to taste.
3. Serve immediately or let the flavors marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes.
*Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.
