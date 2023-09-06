Steinhatchee marinas are re-opening soon after Idalia left them with destruction

Marina owners are planning to open again after the clean up process following Idalia but there have been some struggles.
Marina owners are planning to open again after the clean up process following Idalia but there have been some struggles.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STEINHATCHEE Fla. (WCJB) - Marina owners are planning to open again after the clean up process following Idalia.

The Sea Hag Marina had about an eight inch flood that tore down their store as well as a lot of their docks. Several inches of mud also built up as a result of the storm which covered the grounds of Sea Hag Marina.

The charter captain, Chase Norwood, is expecting the clean up to take months.

“We had a whole crew of people here to clean up.” shared Chase, ”We had mud all over the streets, a lot of marsh debris, big tree limbs and trees that fell down, so we had a lot of people here just kind of cleaning up. the mud problem was a big problem, we had to use water and use excavators to push the mud back.”

Another Marina, The Steinhatchee Marina at Deadmans Bay, wasn’t damaged structurally but the docks did take some damage. Although the damage was mild, the bait they sell was a loss as well as kitchen equipment.

Jody Griffis, the co-owner, says that they have a goal to open up by the end of this month.

“We have several volunteers that have come and helped us out with our donation hub and then we have all of our staff right now assessing our kitchen equipment, disinfecting and cleaning.” shared Jody, “We’re going to re-do some stuff while we have it down. We’re going to re-do our floors and then bring our bar equipment back in.”

Residents along with people from out of state are all hands on deck to get this marina back to normal. Sea Hag and Deadmans Bay workers say they hope to open up and start letting people bring their boats back soon.

