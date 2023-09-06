Suwannee Valley Electric Coop customer base up to 80% restored after Idalia outages

Many crew members say this is the worst damage they have ever seen.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee Valley Electric Coop crews are working to restore the remaining power outages for customers affected by Idalia.

The co-op serves over 28,000 customers over 2100 square miles in Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, and Columbia counties.

At their peak outage following Idalia, 99% of customers were without power, that number is now down to 20%.

Some of the line workers come from out of state and need supervisors from the area who are familiar with the geography and systems.

These supervisors are called bird dogs.

Bryan Gamble retired from the coop in 2021, but decided to step in and when bird dogs were needed.

“We take crews from other places. The crew I got behind me here is from Nebraska, so they don’t know the area, they don’t know how everything feeds on the system, so what we do is we come in here, bird dogs have to take them all behind and show them the system show them where everything feeds from.”

Bryan Gamble, Retired construction supervisor

Some of the obstacles that crews face during the repairs are fallen trees, damaged metal, and other storm debris.

Many crew members say this is the worst damage they have ever seen.

TRENDING STORY: Florida, other states fight change to flood insurance rating system

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Many crew members say this is the worst damage they have ever seen.
Suwannee Valley Electric Coop customer base up to 80% restored after Idalia outages
Top Row from Left: Canto, Vilardi, Owens, Morper | Bottom Row from Left: Haynes, Mason, Kirk,...
Columbia County taskforce arrests 10 during drug busts
If you are looking for something new to take to your tailgate party this weekend, the search is...
Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Salsa
If you are looking for something new to take to your tailgate party this weekend, the search is...
Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Salsa