Suwannee Valley Electric Coop customer base up to 80% restored after Idalia outages

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee Valley Electric Coop crews are working to restore the remaining power outages for customers affected by Idalia.

The co-op serves over 28,000 customers over 2100 square miles in Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, and Columbia counties.

At their peak outage following Idalia, 99% of customers were without power, that number is now down to 20%.

Some of the line workers come from out of state and need supervisors from the area who are familiar with the geography and systems.

These supervisors are called bird dogs.

Bryan Gamble retired from the coop in 2021, but decided to step in and when bird dogs were needed.

“We take crews from other places. The crew I got behind me here is from Nebraska, so they don’t know the area, they don’t know how everything feeds on the system, so what we do is we come in here, bird dogs have to take them all behind and show them the system show them where everything feeds from.”

Some of the obstacles that crews face during the repairs are fallen trees, damaged metal, and other storm debris.

Many crew members say this is the worst damage they have ever seen.

