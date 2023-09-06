Trail in Alachua County closes for the next week to help with preservation efforts

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County trail will be closed for the next week to help with preservation efforts.

The Barr Hammock Preserve Levy Loop trail in Micanopy will be closed until next Wednesday, September 13th for habitat restoration activities.

Officials will be clearing out invasive plants throughout 120 acres of the nearly 6,000 acre trail.

The Barr Hammock South Trailhead will remain open with 20 miles of trails.

