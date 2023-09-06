Two Wisconsin men arrested after being found with drugs in Horseshoe Beach

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is serious about cracking down on curfews along the gulf coast.

Two men from Wisconsin are behind bars after deputies say they were out in Horseshoe Beach while carrying drugs.

Deputies pulled over Chad Shultz and James Kelleher while they were out looking for looters after Idalia.

The pair were towing an empty U-Haul trailer.

They described themselves as “scrappers” looking for work.

Deputies found fentanyl and marijuana.

They were arrested and taken to the Dixie County Jail.

