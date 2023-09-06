Volunteer fire chief retires in Marion County after 51 years of service

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County leaders honored a volunteer fire chief’s 51 years of service as he retires from being an active volunteer with Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR).

Volunteer Chief Ron Replogle started as a volunteer with MCFR in 1972. He and other volunteers built a fire station called “Station 201″ covering more than 700 square miles of Marion County.

In the beginning, the volunteers did not have proper equipment, instead, they used old military vehicles that were loaned to them by Florida Forestry. Replogle later helped Marion County move from a loose coalition of volunteer fire departments to a career department.

In a Facebook post, MCFR stated, “The distinctive accomplishments of Mr. Ronald Replogle, over a period of 51 years, has brought honor not only to himself but also to MCFR’s career and volunteer firefighters.”

