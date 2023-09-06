Volunteers work at distribution site to help Horseshoe Beach residents

The town’s fire department has turned into a donation site for residents to pick up supplies, food, and water.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across Horseshoe Beach are looking for help one week after Idalia.

Volunteers have turned the town’s fire department into a donation site for residents to pick up supplies, food, and water. Officials said the Cajun Navy response group donated a truckload of generators for residents without power.

“Everything here has been donated by volunteers and citizens and people all across the southeast,” said councilmember Brooke Hiers. “We’ve had packages shipped here from Amazon, Walmart, from all over the United States.”

Hiers said the turnout has been busy, but residents are mindful of what they grab.

“They’re taking and being generous, they don’t want to take things away from their neighbor,” said Hiers.

One woman told TV20 it was her first day at the site, but she has been volunteering across town.

“We live here, so I knew that we would need help. We were very fortunate that we only had minimum damage to our home, so I’ve come out today to help here,” said Rhonda Serra Nobles.

Residents across Horseshoe Beach are trying to find normalcy after Idalia, including those who lost their home.

“I’m very sad, but I’m also real thankful cause it’s just so many memories and so many things. It’s just life,” said Elaine Riels.

Riels said she’s lived in Horseshoe Beach for around 20 years. She evacuated the area before the storm made landfall, but she was surprised to see damage all across town.

“It’s just the whole place,” said Riels. “Some worse than others, some are just totally gone. We feel like God’s really blessed us with what we did have.”

Several people told TV20 they are glad to live in a community surrounded by helpful and caring residents.

