Boil water notice in High Springs forces businesses to adapt to new changes

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Many restaurants and businesses in High Springs closed on Tuesday following a water line break.

High Springs city officials say although the water pressure was restored, residents should continue to boil their water.

“It won’t be that must of a negative impact on us, but there are some businesses that rely on water to make all their product,” shared Robert Geiger, owner of Spins: Sweet and Savory. “We hope that the boil water restrictions will be lifted in the next day or two.”

Some say the boil water notice has impacted their businesses. While some restaurants are operating under new procedures, others have chosen to close.

“It’s been a little frustrating to say the least,” stated Chris Moebus, co-owner of High Springs Brewing Company. “It goes back to the fact that this was none of our fault. We’re just going to have to suffer the consequences of somebody’s else’s actions.”

Restaurant owners are making the necessary changes to keep the doors open, including changing fountain drinks to canned sodas and glass beer mugs to plastic cups.

“After the hurricane, plus this, now we’re out of full operation for 3 solid business days. I know that may not mean a lot to some people but to a small family owned business like ourselves, that’s a big impact,” shared Moebus.

City officials say water testing started, although they do not know how long the boil water notice will remain in effect they say it will not last several weeks.

