Bomb squad responds to suspicious device at hotel in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County bomb squad is assisting the Lake City Police Department in investigating a suspicious device found on Thursday.

Officers say the device was found around noon at the Quality Inn on Commerce Drive.

Officers warn residents the area has a large law enforcement presence. People are asked to avoid the area of the Quality Inn and the Steak ‘n Shake.

