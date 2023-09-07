Bomb squad responds to suspicious device at hotel in Lake City
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County bomb squad is assisting the Lake City Police Department in investigating a suspicious device found on Thursday.
Officers say the device was found around noon at the Quality Inn on Commerce Drive.
Officers warn residents the area has a large law enforcement presence. People are asked to avoid the area of the Quality Inn and the Steak ‘n Shake.
