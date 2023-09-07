Bomb squad responds to suspicious device at hotel in Lake City

ACSO’s Bomb Squad has state of the art equipment to handle explosive devices
ACSO’s Bomb Squad has state of the art equipment to handle explosive devices(ACSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County bomb squad is assisting the Lake City Police Department in investigating a suspicious device found on Thursday.

Officers say the device was found around noon at the Quality Inn on Commerce Drive.

Officers warn residents the area has a large law enforcement presence. People are asked to avoid the area of the Quality Inn and the Steak ‘n Shake.

