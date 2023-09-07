CFO and State Fire Marshal shares the dangers of electric vehicle fires

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, spoke at The Florida State Fire College in Ocala.

Experts are educating first responders about the dangers of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries at a two-day symposium.

Lithium-ion batteries are in electric vehicles, scooters, cell phones, and laptops.

When these batteries catch fire, they spread very quickly and large ones cannot be put out by water.

“Between the gas and the high heat, the fire spreads extremely quickly,” said the director for the division of state fire marshal, Joanne Rice. “You don’t have an opportunity to really get away from it. When you see the battery catch on fire, it sprays out like a flare. It’s spraying out the fire, spraying out parts of the battery, so it catches other things on fire really quickly.”

Patronis attended the symposium to discuss the dangers of EV fires in coastal communities like Florida.

“As EVs are becoming more popular and as the federal government is incentivizing financially for people to buy these EVs, now they are putting kind of an untested risk in an environment that has been prone and is shown as we have learned through hurricane Ian where over 20 EVs alone caught fire strictly due to storm search,” said Patronis.

Experts said the best way to get rid of lithium-ion batteries is to bring them to a recycling center or hardware store.

The symposium continues tomorrow.

