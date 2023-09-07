Clear bag policy to be enforced at Citizens Field for the rest of the high school football season

The policy will be for the remainder of the high school football season.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A clear bag policy is being enforced for anyone headed to Citizens Field for high school football games.

The change comes after two men carrying guns were arrested after hopping a fence at a Columbia High School football game less than two weeks ago.

Field goers can bring in one clear bag like a zip lock or clear tote.

The tote can be no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches and only a one gallon Ziplock will be allowed.

The policy will be for the remainder of the high school football season.


