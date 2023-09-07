Clear bag policy to be enforced at Citizens Field for the rest of the high school football season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A clear bag policy is being enforced for anyone headed to Citizens Field for high school football games.

The change comes after two men carrying guns were arrested after hopping a fence at a Columbia High School football game less than two weeks ago.

Field goers can bring in one clear bag like a zip lock or clear tote.

The tote can be no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches and only a one gallon Ziplock will be allowed.

The policy will be for the remainder of the high school football season.

