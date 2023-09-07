Clear bag policy strengthens following Colombia County football game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The clear bag policy change comes after the football game in Columbia County was postponed when two teenagers brought guns to the stadium.

At the football game between Columbia and Buchholz high schools, deputies caught 18-year-old Anthony Smith and 17 year old Jeremy Scippio with guns. Deputies said that the pair put up a fight with them.

“It’s a shame really.” Shared Plant Mechanic, Clint Bryan, “The high school sports and the kids work very hard and this is what it’s come down to. There’s a very small percentage of people trying to ruin for everyone else.”

Clear bags are now mandatory in order to get into any high school football game in Alachua County.

“I’m here working,” Shared Clint, “I don’t get a lot of feedback on that policy but people just need to realize it’s for safety and that’s the only thing.”

School District Public Information Official, Jackie Johnson says the clear bag policy will likely expand to other sports events and grade levels throughout the school year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.