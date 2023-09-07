Clear bag policy strengthens following Colombia County football game

The clear bag policy change comes after the football game in Columbia County was postponed when two teenagers brought guns to the stadium.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The clear bag policy change comes after the football game in Columbia County was postponed when two teenagers brought guns to the stadium.

At the football game between Columbia and Buchholz high schools, deputies caught 18-year-old Anthony Smith and 17 year old Jeremy Scippio with guns. Deputies said that the pair put up a fight with them.

“It’s a shame really.” Shared Plant Mechanic, Clint Bryan, “The high school sports and the kids work very hard and this is what it’s come down to. There’s a very small percentage of people trying to ruin for everyone else.”

Clear bags are now mandatory in order to get into any high school football game in Alachua County.

“I’m here working,” Shared Clint, “I don’t get a lot of feedback on that policy but people just need to realize it’s for safety and that’s the only thing.”

School District Public Information Official, Jackie Johnson says the clear bag policy will likely expand to other sports events and grade levels throughout the school year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

CAT 4 HURRICANE LEE
Hurricane Lee Doubles in Size
The clear bag policy change comes after the football game in Columbia County was postponed when...
Clear bag policy strengthens following Colombia County football game
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Emery Gainey as Sheriff of Alachua County
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new sheriff in Alachua County
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed a sheriff to replace Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson when...
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new sheriff in Alachua County