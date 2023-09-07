‘Dogs just run wild’: Fanning Springs man rushed to hospital, attacked by pack of dogs

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gilchrist County sprung into action to help a man in pain after the victim was mauled by a pack of dogs at a nearby park.

Shelly Corbin was working at the Arco gas station on US-19 when a man ran in and begged someone to call 911 Wednesday afternoon.

“He came through the door and was like ‘someone please call 911 I’ve been attacked by dogs,’” said Corbin.

Corbin said the man was attacked by six or seven pitbull dogs near Fort Fanning and had bite marks on his legs, arms, and wrists.

“It kind of scared me, but I did what I needed to do right away for him,” said Corbin.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what are described as traumatic injuries.

Neighbors in the area told TV20 they are not shocked to hear about the attack because the dogs have ran rampant for years.

One woman is afraid to be identified for fear of retaliation, but she said she is always keeping an eye out.

“I’ve had dogs come into my gated yard trying to attack me, my kids, and my animals. I’ve had dogs come and try to snatch my dog out of my locked gate. Dogs just run wild,” said the woman, who said she would like to be identified as Ann B.

Her neighbor told TV20 one of the dogs dug under her fence and killed her rooster.

“Gates don’t stop them, nothing stops them. They will run down on anything, they don’t care,” said Ann B.

The dogs were not taken away by Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies because they do not have jurisdiction in Fanning Springs.

However, following multiple calls from TV20, sheriff’s office officials tell us they are now working with the city to find a solution.

