Florida Supreme Court heard a case between two bars and an injured 18-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday, September 7th, in a case involving catastrophic injuries suffered by an 18-year-old woman after two Tallahassee bars served underage drinkers.

The guardian for Jacquelyn Faircloth went to the Supreme Court last year after a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal rejected a 28.6-million-dollar judgment in the case, siding with operators of Potbelly’s, a bar near the Florida State University campus.

Faircloth was injured when she was hit by a pickup truck in 2014 while crossing a street at about 2 a.m., according to court records.

The driver of the truck had been drinking at Potbelly’s, while Faircloth had been drinking at another establishment that later went out of business. Faircloth’s guardian filed a lawsuit against the owners of both businesses, alleging that they illegally served alcohol to underage people and caused the accident.

“It’s the legislature’s policy in this state that minors shouldn’t drink at all, since 1935. It certainly is the policy of this state that they shouldn’t be intoxicated. That’s why there is a consequence for the bar who acts willfully and unlawfully,” says David Sales, Attorney for Jacquelyn Faircloth.

An attorney for the bar owners, urged justices to find the case involved negligence, rather than the bar having caused the injury intentionally.

“Minors need to understand that there is some responsibility on them, not to violate the law themselves, in order to obtain alcohol,” said Raoul Cantero, Attorney for Potbelly’s.

Justices appeared skeptical of arguments aimed at overturning the appeals court decision.

The Supreme Court typically takes months before it issues rulings.

