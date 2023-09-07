Free bacteriological testing offered for wells in Dixie County
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dixie County Health Department is offering free testing for residents drinking water after Hurricane Idalia.
The health department is waiving all fees for bacteriological testing of private wells that were flooded during Hurricane Idalia. Anyone with an affected well can contact the department for more information by calling 352-498-1360.
Officials say well casings submerged by tidal surge or flood waters present a risk for contamination.
