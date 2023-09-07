Free bacteriological testing offered for wells in Dixie County

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dixie County Health Department is offering free testing for residents drinking water after Hurricane Idalia.

The health department is waiving all fees for bacteriological testing of private wells that were flooded during Hurricane Idalia. Anyone with an affected well can contact the department for more information by calling 352-498-1360.

Officials say well casings submerged by tidal surge or flood waters present a risk for contamination.

DOH has been working 24/7 in various impacted counties responding to #Idalia. DOH staff have distributed supplies & deployed strike teams to provide accessible medical care.



Yesterday, our teams in Suwannee & Dixie counties knocked on 350 doors to check-in on residents in need. pic.twitter.com/5UFMNIux4h — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) September 5, 2023

RELATED: Dixie County residents line up to receive assistance at FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

The Center is open at the Dixie County Library Monday-Sunday from 9a-8p

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.