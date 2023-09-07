Gator soccer team earns their first road win at Charlotte, 1-0

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WCJB) - The Gator soccer team stays undefeated and earned their first road win under head coach Samantha Bohon, 1-0 at Charlotte.

The (4-0-2) Gators and the {2-3-2} 49ers were fighting it out in the first half. Florida only had two shots on goal.

In the 51st minute, Lena Bailey put the Gators on the board with her third goal of the season off Oakley Rasmussen’s assist.

Florida has outshot their opponents 86 to 19 and senior goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg is averaging 0.17 goals per match, compared to a two-goal average last season.

The Gators finish off their non-conference schedule against in-state rival Florida State. It starts on the pitch at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

