Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new sheriff in Alachua County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed a sheriff to replace Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson when he retires next month.

On Thursday, the governor announced Emery Gainey will take over as sheriff of Alachua County effective Oct. 2.

Last month, Sheriff Clovis Watson informed the governor’s office of his intention to step down effective Oct. 1. He was elected sheriff in 2020 after defeating former Sheriff Sadie Darnell in the Democratic Primary. In June, he announced he would not seek reelection in 2024.

Gainey is the former chief of staff for the Florida Attorney General’s Office. Previously, he was appointed as the sheriff of Marion County and served as chief of staff for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Gainey earned his associate degree from Santa Fe College and his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Florida.

Five candidates have filed to run for sheriff in 2024, Tyrone Johnson Jr., Pamela Marshall-Koons, Chad Scott, Latrell Simmons, and Justin Thomas.

