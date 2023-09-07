Hundreds attend Bread of the Mighty annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After being paused for 3 years, the Bread of the Mighty’s annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser is back.

Hundreds of community members gathered at the Hilton UF Conference Center for the event

Alachua County art students handcrafted bowls to represent the contributions made to people who face empty bowls every day. Guests had the chance to choose one and enjoy a meal of bread and soup.

TRENDING: National Down Syndrome Society features NCFL residents on Times Square screen

“It’s just a great opportunity to also showcase their work and the message I think is great too,” said Patrick Dodds, Executive director for Bread of the Mighty. “You know this is the struggle that families we’re helping to go through is to fill these bowls.”

This is the first event since 2019 and their merge with Feeding Northeast Florida.

“They are an independent organization that serves these communities that they have longed served,” said Susan King, President/CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida. “While they now have the resources of a larger organization and full membership of Feeding America, they are still the community’s food bank here in Alachua County.”

The organization has been helping provide food to millions of people suffering from food insecurity for 35 years in Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, and Union counties.

Dodds said they served around 6 million pounds of food last year, equal to around 5.6 million meals given out to the community.

Guest speaker and Gator football legend coach Steve Spurrier donated 15 thousand dollars.

“The Bread of the Mighty to me is one of the best charities in our entire area. And these people feed over 40 thousand people in the surrounding four counties I think we serve. To help raise some money here today and I’m glad to help do what I can,” said Spurrier.

Dodds said they’re doing a major distribution of food on September 23rd for Hunger Action Day to continue to leave no bowls empty.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.