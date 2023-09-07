Hurricane Idalia causes death in Dixie County, medical examiners confirm

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Medical Examiners Commission has confirmed a third person died as a result of Hurricane Idalia, the latest confirmed death occurred in Dixie County.

The commission confirmed an individual’s death in Dixie County was storm-related. The commission has confirmed two other deaths, one in Alachua County and one in Brevard County, were also storm-related.

The district medical examiner reports a 90-year-old man was cleaning storm debris on Tuesday when a tree fell onto a tractor he was operating.

Florida’s 25 local district medical examiners report hurricane deaths to the commission following examinations and confirm that a death is storm-related.

The Alachua County death occurred on the morning of Aug. 30, less than two hours before Idalia made landfall. A 59-year-old man from Gainesville was driving in “extreme heavy rains” according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

He veered into a ditch off State Road 20 and crashed into a tree, dying at the scene.

