Hurricane Lee strengthening as it treks across the Atlantic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)

Lee is a Bit Stronger

Hurricane Lee is slowly gaining strength in the central Atlantic with winds of 80 mph as of 5:00 a.m. Thursday. Lee is gradually becoming better organized and could go through rapid strengthening over the next few days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. The storm is forecast to pass just north of Puerto Rico by Monday.

Impacts could affect the islands and the entire East Coast of the United States through next week with large swells well ahead of the storm.

Lee is Now a Cat1 Hurricane

Tropical Storm Lee was upgraded to a Hurricane with winds of 75 mph at 5:00 pm by the National Hurricane Center. Lee is expected to rapidly strengthen into a Cat 3 storm by Friday. The NHC Forecast keeps Lee moving NW towards or just north of the Lesser Antilles by this weekend.

Throughout next week as Hurricane Lee intensifies and approaches the Western Atlantic, large swells are anticipated to affect the entire East Coast from Florida to New England.

Hazardous surf conditions with dangerous Rip Currents are likely along the Florida East Coast. Higher-than-average high tides and coastal beach erosion could also be an issue.

Hurricane Lee will need to be monitored going forward due to the uncertainty in the forecast track beyond five days.

