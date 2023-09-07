Marion County opens applications for Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents who want a peek behind the curtains at the sheriff’s office may get their chance.

Applications are now open for the Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy. It’s a free seven-week course that gives residents a look into the day-to-day lives of deputies.

The class will be focusing on a different aspect of the job every week. Classes meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

You can sign up for the academy on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office website.

