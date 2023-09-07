Marion County opens applications for Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents who want a peek behind the curtains at the sheriff’s office may get their chance.
Applications are now open for the Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy. It’s a free seven-week course that gives residents a look into the day-to-day lives of deputies.
The class will be focusing on a different aspect of the job every week. Classes meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
You can sign up for the academy on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office website.
TRENDING: Ocala woman arrested on 16 counts of election fraud
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.